Reader’s Digest selects DirtBagAles as the ‘Nicest Place in North Carolina’ for 2020

FAYETTEVILLE — In late March, the Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau nominated Cumberland County to Reader’s Digest for its annual “Nicest Places in the America” recognition. Reader’s Digest was looking for places that were showing resilience and support during the COVID-19 crisis.

In nominating Cumberland County, three examples of community support-in-action were shared, including Dirtbag Ales’ donation of Homecoming Pilsner to soldiers quarantined at Fort Bragg. The brewery donated 40 cases and allowed members of the public to donate even more. Thanks to this initiative, Reader’s Digest named Dirtbag Ales as the Nicest Place in North Carolina for 2020.

Homecoming Pilsner was developed as a partnership between the FACVB and Dirtbag Ales during Heroes Homecoming in November 2019. Each November, Heroes Homecoming brings together many of Cumberland County’s municipalities to honor and thank veterans.

“It’s fitting that Heroes Homecoming, an event to honor veterans, led to the development of Homecoming Pilsner,” says John Meroski, FACVB president/CEO. “And the veteran owners of Dirtbag Ales donated the same beer to quarantined soldiers at Fort Bragg. It’s a fantastic example of how our community supports each other.”

About Heroes Homecoming

The communities of Cumberland County created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing recognition and appreciation to all veterans for their courage, their sacrifice and everything they do to defend this country’s freedom – now and forever.

This year, the Communities of Cumberland County will host veterans and families from across the region to participate in a week-long celebration honoring the families of the brave men and women who have served and are currently serving our country.