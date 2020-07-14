Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons took $800 and a checkbook out of their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Colony Lane reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole $10 and sunglasses valued at $20. The vehicle was unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Butler Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a wallet and $260. The vehicle was unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Midland Way reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen their 2009 gold Pontiac sedan valued at $6,000.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Magan Salinas, 19, of West Church Street was arrested Monday for assaulting a government official and resisting arrest. She was given a $5,000 bond.