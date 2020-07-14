Foreign students fear online classes mean deportation

RALEIGH — Although most North Carolina universities — including Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State — still plan to bring students back to campus for some in-person classes starting next month, international students are fearful of what could happen if classes move entirely online.

They would be forced to leave the country, according to new guidelines announced this week by federal immigration authorities.

“The looming threat is what if the coronavirus does exacerbate late in the fall and Duke and other schools do end up going virtual,” said Dennis Wang, a junior at Duke.

Wang said the scenario would be worse than when most universities went all virtual in the spring. There was an exemption that allowed international students to stay in the U.S. for the spring and summer online courses and maintain their status.

“Now you have to leave the country,” said Wang, who’s from Canada.

Some students might have to stay in a quarantine area if they returned to their home countries, Wang said. Others live in rural places and might see their education impacted by unstable internet connections and time zone differences.

“We are already the minority,” Wang said. “I think the fact that this is coming out just tells us that we are more unwelcome than we thought we were.”

The new policy

The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools that are fully online for the fall semester, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not allow those students to come into the United States, according to a news release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Students currently in the U.S. and enrolled in online-only programs, as Harvard University recently announced, must either leave the country or transfer to a school that offers in-person instruction.

For students attending schools with a mixture of online and face-to-face classes, the university must fill out a form to certify that the program is not solely online and that a student isn’t taking all online courses for the semester.

Duke President Vincent Price said the university is “deeply concerned” about the new policy. He said it will limit the ability of qualified students and scholars to begin or continue their studies in the U.S., including the thousands of international students who study at Duke each year.

“This is a misguided effort that will only harm talented young people and the colleges and universities that are vital to our society,” Price said in a statement.

Price said Duke is committed to allowing international students to begin and complete their education at Duke because it aligns with their mission to “train leaders for the global community.”

“We will continue to support our international students through these challenging times,” Price said, “and will work with the higher education community to advocate for policies that open doors, not close them.”

Added pressure

The new policy also puts pressure on international students to take in-person classes, and it could limit their options for courses, particularly for first and second-year students taking larger introductory classes that are typically taught in an auditorium setting.

“It’s effectively forcing those who feel uncertain or unsafe in that situation to choose between continuing their education or being forced to leave the country,” said Mark Nance, an associate professor in the School of Public and International Affairs at N.C. State University.

An online petition from university professors around the state urges the UNC System to move classes online this fall. Faculty at UNC-CH, NCSU, East Carolina University, UNC Charlotte, N.C. Central University, Appalachian State University, Western Carolina University, UNC Wilmington, UNC Asheville and Fayetteville State signed the petition, which had more than 500 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Because the COVID-19 epidemic is not yet under control and because communities surrounding our campuses are put at risk by campus activities, it is unsafe for students and instructors to return to face-to-face instruction,” the petition says.

Carolina Guenther, an N.C. State computer science major from Brazil, opted to stay in Raleigh for a summer internship after finishing the spring semester online. She doesn’t have to worry about getting back into the United States, but she is nervous about the return to campus and the pandemic getting worse.

“There’s no one on campus now, and when everyone comes back the situation is going to be very different,” Guenther said. “There may be a big rise in cases or put you at a bigger risk of infection.”

But Guenther said going to class is the only option for her to stay in the United States and maintain her visa status. If N.C. State switches to online courses, she’d be forced to go back to Brazil within 10 days of that announcement.

“As a rising senior, I really want to graduate,” Guenther said. “I just don’t want my progress on my courses to be impacted by that.”