Bowling alley not ready to re-open

LAURINBURG — Although many bowling alleys in surrounding counties have recently opened, Mike Hill, owner of the local bowling ally, has decided not to start back up just yet.

“It will be at least another week before we open back up,” said Hill. “We want to make sure we are accommodating our bowlers as safely and correctly as possible.

“I don’t want to open back up this week and then have to turn around and re-close,” added Hill.

Once the alley is back up and running, there will be a few adjustments made to the normal day-to-day operations.

“We of course already sanitize the shoes and we will be sanitizing all of the balls now as well,” said Hill. “We will only be able to use every other lane. We should have plenty of space to accommodate groups while they wait and be able to keep them within the social distancing guidelines.

“They will have to wear a mask while entering the facility,” continued Hill, “however, it is still unclear if they will have to wear them while at their lane with their groups. We will also continued to have our concessions available.”

The numbers are still not set in stone, however, Hill believes the alley will only be able to hold around 60 people at one time.

“We are still waiting on some of the regulations to be cleared up,” said Hill. “I know other bowling allies have already opened but they are using other ways to do so.

“They are using more of a day camp approach and following the rules they were given to be able to operate,” continued Hill.

Once open, the hours of operation will be the same as before closing.

“We will be open as normal,” said Hill. “We will be open Monday and Wednesday from 3 until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 3 until 11 p.m.

“We usually have our leagues here on Mondays,” continued Hill, “however, we will not start with leagues again until September.”

Once Hill has a better understating of the regulations and an actual update, more information will be provided.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]