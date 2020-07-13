LAURINBURG — At their monthly meeting on July 6, the Scotland County commissioners established a temporary committee to determine the future of the Confederate monument at the Scotland County Courthouse.

“The new committee is to consist of 15 members,” said Jason Robinson, Scotland County public information officer. “The Board has asked for each municipality within the county to appoint one member of their board to the new committee.

“This leaves a large number of spots on the committee for community members. The Commissioners would like to see representation from all racial, age, and gender groups from across Scotland County’s different communities,” added Robinson.

Commissioners plan to appoint this committee from applications that are received at a later meeting.

“If anyone is interested in being appointed to the Confederate Memorial Committee, please visit the Scotland County Government website at www.scotlandcounty.org and click on “Government,” said Robinson. “Next, click on ‘Boards and Committees’ and then click on ‘Confederate Monument Committee’ — finally, click on ‘online application.’”

After residents fill out the application, it will be forwarded to the clerk to the board and will be passed along to the Board of Commissioners to appoint the committee.

“Everyone is invited to apply to be appointed to the committee,” said Robinson.

