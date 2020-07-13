Sen. Danny Britt tests positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH — A North Carolina state senator on Friday said he’s contracted COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member.

Sen. Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican, told The Associated Press he received the positive test Friday morning. He’s closing down his law practice for at least 10 days while he’s in quarantine. He said his family, law office staff and legislative assistant also are getting tested.

Britt, 41, was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The House performed work Monday through Wednesday. The full legislature now isn’t expected to return to work until September.

Britt, as a proactive measure, said he had already taken a test last week before returning to Raleigh this week that came back negative. He took a second test on Thursday because his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure, Britt said, adding that he’s remained asymptomatic during this entire period.

“This is just one of those things you can’t control,” he said in a phone interview about his diagnosis.

Britt, a National Guard officer, said he’s not always worn a mask on the Senate floor because doing so makes breathing difficult due to a condition stemming from his military service in Iraq and Kuwait.