Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident 57-year-old Laurinburg resident reported to the police department that on Wednesday he was assaulted at the Laurinburg Food Mart by two unknown black males. The victim sustained only minor injuries.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Amber Wilson, 25, of Chestnut Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ka’Sean Shipp, 19, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $2,500 bond.