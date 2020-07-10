Emergency crews search for vehicle that went off I-95 bridge

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Dive teams searched the Cape Fear River on Friday after witnesses told authorities that at least two vehicles crashed on Interstate 95 in North Carolina and ended up in the water.

Vander Fire Department Chief Richard Bradshaw told news sources that at least three witnesses said they saw the crash involving a white vehicle and a black vehicle on I-95 near Fayetteville. Bradshaw said the call came in around 7 p.m. on Thursday, and said eyewitnesses suggested the crash may have been the result of a road rage incident.

Several boats with divers as well as a safety boat to protect the divers were used in the search. Rescuers also used sonar technology to try to find cars or victims underwater.