Extended tax deadline looms next week

LAURINBURG — Tax season is coming to a close next week after a three-month extension.

Back in March, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced that the federal income tax filing date was extended from April 15 to July 17 due to COVID-19.

“A lot of people were unable to get their basic information because people were not working in their offices,” said tax preparer Shirley McQuage with Mickey’s Tax Service. “So the extension has really helped a lot of people.”

While some were waiting on basic information this year, COVID-19 has hurt a lot of people, especially seniors, who typically have taxes filed for free through AARP programs.

“Typically each year at the library they have AARP there to help a lot of our elderly file their taxes for free,” McQuage said. “But this year they weren’t able to have that, so we’ve been doing our best to help a lot of them out. Many aren’t even getting anything back, they’re just filing because they have to and it hit a lot of them hard.”

Though the extension has given people a few extra months to get their information those who might need more time can request an extension on the IRS website that will give them until Oct. 15 to file.

“While you can still file for an extension, it’s not going to stop the fees and penalties if you owe anything,” McQuage said. “A lot of people who need extensions and know they’re going to owe will start paying ahead of time since that payment will be due on July 15.”

While she knows many people wait until the last minute to file their tax returns, McQuage encourages everyone to be getting their information together now if they still haven’t filed.

“Get your information together and file as soon as possible so you aren’t looking at any of the fees or penalties,” McQuage said. “Make sure that if you still need more time to file for the extension but just remember if you owe anything you will be facing penalties even if you file that extension.”

McQuage added that this year has been crazy than most years not just with the extension but also with the stimulus checks coming out.

“Not everyone had filed their 2019 taxes when they went out so the 2018 information was used,” McQuage said. “This caused a lot of problems because people had moved so their checks weren’t going to the right place or people had changed banks and had a direct deposit set up so it didn’t go into the correct account.”

