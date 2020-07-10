Banks honors parents in military retirement

When a member of the military retires, it’s customary they can have a flag flown in honor of whomever they choose and Scotland County native Lt. Col. Aaron B. Banks recently had one flown over the North Carolina State Capital Building for his parents Arthemas Sr. and Carolyn Banks.

Aaron retired from the United State’s Air Force on June 12 in Garden Ridge, Texas. But due to COVID-19, his parents were unable to attend in-person to receive the flag, instead attending via ZOOM and had the flag mailed to them.

“As part of your military retirement you usually do a flag folding ceremony just to symbolize the conclusion of your military career and what you fought for it’s a time-honored tradition,” Aaron said. “We had two airmen fold the flag and, if my parents had made it, I would have presented it to them, but I presented it to my wife and then we mailed it to my parents.”

Aaron graduated from Scotland High and went to the United States Air Force Academy and received his degree in business management. It was at the Air Force Academy that he met his wife Erika and also where he became a standout boxer.

“Coming out of high school I played team sports with football and track,” Aaron said. “I did football my freshman year, my sophomore year I did track and then my last two years I was on the boxing team there.”

After graduation from the academy that he entered the Air Force in 2001. Upon entering the Air Force he quickly moved up in ranks.

“The first promotion ceremony we were able to attend and they gave him so many praises and accolades,” Carolyn said. “They said his advancement in the Air Force was a major accomplishment. Aaron somehow got accelerated, I think because of his personality and demeanor. He had a nickname where they called him ‘the quiet storm.’”

He also went on to receive his master’s degree and various other certifications and trainings over the years.

It wasn’t a surprise to his parents when Aaron told them he wanted to go into the military, as it was something he always spoke about when he was younger. His father had also been in the military, an Army veteran, and his brothers went into the Navy and the Air Force.

“I always wanted to serve in the military because my dad did it, my brothers did it and we had some other family members who had done it,” Aaron said. “Plus I grew up watching those old GI Joe cartoons so I had a big military influence because of all that.”

Both parents are extremely proud of their son and all that he has accomplished.

“The thing that really astonishes people is it’s rare to get one son to go to the Air Force Academy but when you have two some of them I think don’t think I’m telling the truth because it’s rare and hard to get in,” Carolyn said.

Aaron’s wife was also recognized at his retirement by receiving the Yellow Rose of Texas for her community service — the highest award bestowed to women by the Texas governor.

Now Aaron plans to spend some time with his family before going back into the workforce, but plans on remaining in Texas for the foreseeable future.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].