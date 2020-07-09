Two more residences shot into

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on Wednesday.

The first shooting happened on South Caledonia Road, where unknown persons fired into a residence occupied by two males. Neither men were injured.

The second shooting occurred on East Vance Street. Two adults and four juvenile occupants were in the residence at the time of the shooting, but there were no reported injuries.

These are the fourth and fifth shootings that have occurred this week. On Sunday an occupied residence on Douglas Street was shot leaving one of the three occupants with a gunshot wound to the leg. They were later treated and released.

On Tuesday two reports from Raleigh Street included $900 damage done to an unoccupied vehicle after being struck by gunfire as well as an occupied residence but no one was injured.