Summer Reading Program remains virtual

LAURINBURG —This year’s Summer Reading Program put on by Scotland County Memorial Library staff might be seeing lower participation due to it being virtual, but staff hopes it will continue to grow.

Community members can register to partake in the event until July 31, according to Youth Services Librarian Jenna Knight. Those who register are automatically placed in the raffle to win one of three Barnes and Noble Nooks.

“There are no stipulates on how much you have to read,” Knight said. “We’re just trying to get people to participate and start to enjoy reading at home.”

Every Monday, Knight posts a video on the library’s Facebook page letting people know what the activities are each week for the various age groups which go well beyond children.

“It’s open to anyone from birth all the way up to our seniors,” Knight said. “We have different activities for different ages from infant and toddlers, kids and in-betweens, teens and adults and for families. I’m really excited about the family one.”

The most recent activities included coffee filter sun-catchers, slime and fairy gardens. The program’s website also includes tips on ways to read and a downloadable reading BINGO card.

Knight added that compared to last year’s in-person events participation is down but it seems to be the standard for libraries across the country.

“A lot of libraries aren’t even open and we aren’t getting the same amount of foot traffic as we have been,” Knight said. “So we’re really having to push on social media.”

The reading program usually features performances from singers, actors, or musicians but the most popular event is always the Snakes Alive, where children fill the library to learn about the various creatures. Despite not being able to have it over the summer the library is still looking to hold some of the events later in the year.

“We want to open it to the public and be able to offer more programming throughout the year,” Knight said. “This isn’t necessarily moving the summer reading events to later but more as a way of opening the programs more to the community.”

But the Summer Reading Program isn’t all the library has been working on. This week was the first Virtual Author Chats with Rosemary Peters, who is the author of “The Weird, Weird World of Wendy Cobble.”

“I had to work with the technology but we have finally gotten it up and going,” Knight said. “The first one went really well … we’re doing it based on the author’s availability so we’re not going to have a set schedule for these.”

The next author chat is already set up and will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Knight is encouraging all local authors to contact her to be a part of the program.

To register for the Summer Reading Program visit https://sites.google.com/scotlandcounty.org/library

For information check out the Scotland County Memorial Library Facebook page or call 910-276-0563.

Reach Katein Gandee at [email protected].