Progress on community center, slowly but surely

LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill community has been waiting with much anticipation to see when and what they actually get when the new community center is finalized.

“We are looking forward to having a place for not only the community of Laurel Hill,” said Billy Norris Jr., a Laurel Hill resident, “but for all of Scotland County to have a place to come to.

“We are looking for senior citizens and the youth to be able to come together in a safe environment and have fun, whether it be indoor basketball for the youth, bingo for the seniors, or a fitness room for the parents,” continued Norris.

Laurel Hill residents also had a meeting in early January to discuss their concerns and what they wanted to see happen with the new center. Many programs were discussed such as walking tracks, learning facilities and several other aspects that would give residents the opportunity to not only exercise physically but intellectually as well.

“This community center will bring so much positive change to our county that is much needed,” said Norris. “I would love to see them break ground on the new center before the end of the year, and I personally feel that a few commissioners are wanting to make it happen by then as well.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners discussed the update on the progress of the new center at its monthly meeting on Monday to see how things were moving along.

“The Laurel Hill Community Center is on track right now,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County. “Because of the budget year starting July 1st nothing has started on the site plan just yet.”

During the meeting Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson addressed the board telling them that they have set money aside to begin the process.

“The $20,000 in the budget is for a site plan,” said Robinson, “which is the first step in developing anything. That plan should develop the concepts for the facility.

“When the site plan is done, there should be an assignment from fund balance for construction,” continued Robinson.

Residents are also excited to see the beginning of the process.

“We are happy that we haven’t been pushed to the side on this project,” said Norris. “As far as the money being set aside for the site plans, we knew that an architect would have to come in and draw the plans up.”

There has not been a date announced at this time for construction to begin.

“Obviously, we would like for things to move a little faster” said Norris. “We do understand with the current issues going on with the COVID 19 things have slowed a little bit. I personally look forward to being able to see the kids and seniors faces as they enter the community center knowing that it is a safe and fun environment for everyone there,” said Norris. “The only way to promote positive change in the community is to actually invest in your community.

“I love Laurel Hill and we are invested in making it a great place for not only our town, but for the county as well,” said Norris. “I would also like to personally thank Mr. John Alford for his continued support of this project and standing behind the citizens of Laurel Hill.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]