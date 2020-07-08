Utilities deferral set to end July 31

LAURINBURG — Since March executive orders put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper have banned utility providers from disconnecting or fining non-paying customers — but that order will not go past July.

According to State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell in a press conference Wednesday morning, Cooper told the Council of State on Tuesday he does not plan to go for a renewal of the orders.

“That’s not a victory for anybody in this building, this is a victory for the local governing boards,” Folwell said.

Folwell has been pushing to have Cooper give the power back to the local governments since many are starting to face bankruptcy due to the lack of money coming in.

“The fact that millionaires didn’t have to pay these bills for four months is just bizarre,” Folwell said. “I’m glad we’re starting the process that pushes the power away from Raleigh and back down to the local elected officials and city managers who have adequately dealt with this for a number of years … these are citizen-owned utilities these policies and taking away from local elected officials financially harms the city and ultimately its citizens because of the sheer mathematics of it.”

For those who haven’t paid their bills in the last four months and when cities try to collect over six months, residents are paying 166% of their original bill which can put a lot of people in financial trouble. But one concern is of people who think they don’t have to pay back their bills once the order is lifted.

“Nobody reads the executive order, it says deferral, but people just thought it meant forgiveness,” Folwell said. “That was one of the many, many unintended consequences of this executive order and there’s going to have to be a lot of work done to reverse that.”

He added that he hopes people who have been deferring payments several weeks will begin speaking with officials and city employees on payment plans and other ways to begin paying.

“It seems like anytime that we face a crisis like this, it’s going to be the fixed-income and the lower-income people that get hurt the worst,” Folwell said. “I expect that when the messaging went out, whether it was fair or not, that this was going to be forgiven and not just deferred — it put lower-income and fixed income people in a mathematical vortex that we’re going to have to work with them to pull them out of this.”

Locally, the city of Laurinburg operates its own utilities but has worked over the last few months to make sure that, despite the lack of funds coming in, the city can still be operational. Since March all expenses have been cut with the exception of emergency purchases and the City Council passed a flat budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year with no capital projects that were not already budgeted for.

The council also sent a letter to the governor asking for the order to not be extended, as did many other cities in the state that are part of ElectriCities.

“This is what our request was in our letter, to let it go back to the local officials,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “We’re pleased it will be up to the City Council again to decide what is best for our city and community needs.”

