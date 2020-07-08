Can you give?

LAURINBURG —Donations of diapers and wipes continue to be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office and Church Community Services, but the need remains great.

“We have already given out all of the diapers that were donated from Bethlehem Missionary Church,” said Denise Riggins administrative coordinator at Church Community Services. “We still have wipes and some assortment of baby food left for those in need.”

So far, 13 boxes of diapers in various sizes and quantities, as well as 14 packages of wipes, have been delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange since late June.

The donations will be collected through the end of July and then given to Church Community Services for distribution to local families in need.

“We have also gotten word that Hospice is now collecting them, as well, to be donated to us,” said Riggins. “We are so gracious for the help of members in our community.”

Church Community Services is located on Gill Street; the number to call for information is 1-910-276-8330. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Anyone wishing to take donations directly to them can do so during normal business hours.

“We would like to remind those in need to contact us with any questions they may have,” said Riggins. “We offer a variety of options for help. We are here to help and we want to help where we can.

“Also if you have any questions on what items we take for donations please don’t hesitate to call,” added Riggins.

The Laurinburg Exchange office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. A donation box has been placed in the front office — if it is full, simply place them close by and it will be taken care of.

