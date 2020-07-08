Steak sandwich will be a summertime sensation

Summer is in full swing — just feel the temperatures and heat index climbing. But what the heat means for many is that it’s sandwich time, and what could be better than a scrumptious steak sandwich with fresh herbs and garden veggies on a baguette?
Nothing would be the answer here.
The following recipe will create a mouth-watering sandwich for your family, friends or just you.
It also gives you the opportunity to add whatever you might like to go along with it … like tomato.
You’ll be able to put this sandwich together in the kitchen or out on the deck.
***
Ingredients …
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup cider vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
1 cup thinly sliced red onion
1/4 cup canola mayonnaise
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 garlic clove, minced
1 pound flank steak, trimmed
1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 (12-ounce) French bread baguette
1 cup arugula leaves
***
Directions …
Combine first three ingredients in a medium microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH 2 minutes or until boiling.
Stir in onion. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Combine mayonnaise and next four ingredients (through garlic). Rub steak evenly with oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Place steak on grill rack; grill 5 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.
Remove from grill; let stand 5 minutes.
Cut steak across the grain into thin slices.
Cut the baguette in half lengthwise. Hollow out top and bottom halves of bread, leaving a 1/2-inch-thick shell; reserve torn bread for another use.
Place bread, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted.
Drain onion mixture; discard liquid. Arrange steak evenly over bottom half of baguette; top evenly with onion and arugula. Spread mayonnaise mixture over cut side of top baguette half; place on sandwich.
Cut into four pieces.
Recipe courtesy of NFP as part of Champion Media’s Summer Cookbook.