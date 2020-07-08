Steak sandwich will be a summertime sensation

Summer is in full swing — just feel the temperatures and heat index climbing. But what the heat means for many is that it’s sandwich time, and what could be better than a scrumptious steak sandwich with fresh herbs and garden veggies on a baguette?

Nothing would be the answer here.

The following recipe will create a mouth-watering sandwich for your family, friends or just you.

It also gives you the opportunity to add whatever you might like to go along with it … like tomato.

You’ll be able to put this sandwich together in the kitchen or out on the deck.

***

Ingredients …

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup canola mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

1 pound flank steak, trimmed

1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (12-ounce) French bread baguette

1 cup arugula leaves

***

Directions …

Combine first three ingredients in a medium microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH 2 minutes or until boiling.

Stir in onion. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Combine mayonnaise and next four ingredients (through garlic). Rub steak evenly with oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place steak on grill rack; grill 5 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.

Remove from grill; let stand 5 minutes.

Cut steak across the grain into thin slices.

Cut the baguette in half lengthwise. Hollow out top and bottom halves of bread, leaving a 1/2-inch-thick shell; reserve torn bread for another use.

Place bread, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted.

Drain onion mixture; discard liquid. Arrange steak evenly over bottom half of baguette; top evenly with onion and arugula. Spread mayonnaise mixture over cut side of top baguette half; place on sandwich.

Cut into four pieces.

Recipe courtesy of NFP as part of Champion Media’s Summer Cookbook.