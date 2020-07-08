A sweet, salty, crunchy treat for kids

Between the pandemic restrictions and back to school plans still in limbo, the children need something to cheer about.

This recipe combines sweet, salty and crunchy to create a popcorn pretzel treat they will enjoy making as well as devouring.

It takes almost no time at all to create these delicious snacks — and the yield of this recipe will be six servings.

***

Ingredients …

6 large pretzel rods

6 tablespoons peanut butter

3 cups popped popcorn Sugar sprinkles

3/4 cup mini chocolate chips, optional

***

Directions …

Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter over pretzel, leaving a 2-inch ‘handle’ without peanut butter.

Press and roll popcorn onto peanut butter to coat. Sprinkle with sugar sprinkles.

Notes …

For optional chocolate drizzle:

Place chocolate chips in a small sealable plastic bag and seal bag.

Microwave 30 seconds or until chocolate is melted.

Clip a small corner from the bag and squeeze bag to drizzle chocolate over popcorn.

Sprinkle with additional sugar sprinkles.

Allow chocolate to harden before serving.

