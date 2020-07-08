Pesto parmesan potato stackers are quick, tasty

As seen in popular women’s and cooking magazines — this Pesto Parmesan Potato Stackers recipe includes roasted yellow potato stacks layered with fresh basil pesto and melted parmesan cheese.

For a twist, layer potatoes with your favorite flavors — from garlic and olive oil to mozzarella and marinara.

This takes just 30 minutes from start to finish.

***

Ingredients …

6–8 yellow potatoes (about 2 inches in diameter)

1/2 cup shredded parmesan

3 tablespoons pesto

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400°F and spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Peel the potatoes (optional) and thinly slice them by hand, with a mandolin or food processor fitted with slicer blade, discarding rounded ends.

Place in mixing bowl, add shredded parmesan and pesto, and mix well with a spoon, separating potato slices so that all are evenly coated with mixture.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Stack slices beginning with smaller potato pieces at the bottom in the prepared muffin tin until they reach the top of the muffin tin.

Scrape bowl to remove all remaining cheese mixture and spoon over potatoes.

Bake for 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a sharp knife.

Makes 12 side dishes or appetizers.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.