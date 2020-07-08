Accounting grad in control of college education, career opportunities

HAMLET – Amber Daniels, of Hamlet, earned her accounting degree from RichmondCC in 2015 and a business administration degree and bookkeeper certificate in 2016. Currently, she is employed with Anson County as the assistant finance officer.

Although Daniels started out at a private university, she finished her first degree at Richmond Community College. At the large university, she felt there was a lack of connection with her professors and the staff and a lack of relationships with her peers. When she became pregnant her freshman year, she knew she needed to be close to home. She moved back to Richmond County to care for her then newborn and enrolled at RichmondCC to major in Accounting

“I chose RichmondCC because the accounting program was seeing a rise in graduates year after year, but the number one influence was that I could be home and close to my son,” Daniels said.

At RichmondCC, the accounting and business programs can be taken completely online or in a traditional classroom. Both programs also have several articulation agreements with four-year institutions for graduates wanting to continue their education.

After graduation from RichmondCC in 2016, she took advantage of the articulation agreement with Gardner-Webb and transferred into the accounting program to earn her bachelor’s degree. The 100% online option fit her busy schedule. Although a different experience than what she had at RichmondCC, she had no problems navigating and being successful in a new online program at a new college.

“There were new deadlines that had to be met which meant I had to learn how to schedule my time and stay on task so that I didn’t miss an assignment. RichmondCC’s online courses helped me become confident enough to transfer to Gardner-Webb University through their pathway agreement program and complete my bachelor’s in accounting the following year, all online,” said Daniels.

The Career and Transfer Center has partnered with four-year institutions to create over 70 articulated pathways for select associate in applied science graduates. These pathways create a seamless transition to a bachelor’s degree or more. Students who plan to major in Accounting at RichmondCC, may have the option to transfer to Fayetteville State University, Gardner-Webb University, Grand Canyon University, UNC Pembroke, The Citadel and Western Governors University.

While at RichmondCC, Daniels applied for the Golden Leaf Transfer Scholarship. She was not only awarded the scholarship but selected for their Leadership Program. As a member of the Golden Leaf Leadership Program for four years, she gained new leadership skills through this valuable training. Knowing that she could take control of her college opportunities and is now comfortable taking online courses, she applied to graduate school and completed her Masters of Accountancy from her Alma Mater, Gardner-Webb University.

“The faculty and staff at RichmondCC awoke my love for learning through their genuine and compassionate teaching styles, which in turn made me begin seeking new ways to help others adventure out and discover their passions,” she said.

Daniels’s college journey wasn’t without obstacles to work through. She was a new mom and working full-time when she enrolled in her first classes at RichmondCC and there were many days when giving up seemed like the only option. However, knowing that she was surrounded by instructors that cared about her and her well-being, she persevered.

Matilda Davis, Accounting Instructor at RichmondCC, was always her biggest cheerleader and advocate. Daniels says Ms. Davis has had the greatest impact on her educational journey.

“Ms. Davis made it her mission to get to know me on a personal level, she encouraged a healthy educational lifestyle she constantly motivated me to be a better friend to family and peers. Her dedication to making student’s life successful had the greatest impact on my educational learning goals,” she said.

According to Daniels RichmondCC helped her build a better life and offered her a diverse set of learning techniques that she will carry while continuing on her educational path.

“RichmondCC is a great place to start if you aren’t quite sure what you want to do for a career. Electives and academic advisory courses are taught at higher quality and a fraction of university cost,” said Daniels.

Every student at RichmondCC is encouraged to plan for a career. This plan starts with their first meeting with a counselor and in every interaction with their academic advisor.

“For me the biggest benefit of attending RichmondCC comes for those that have small children and are really committed to furthering their careers and educational background. This college works with their students on every level to make sure they get the education they need in a timely manner,” she said.

Starting this fall, Daniels will continue building her educational resume as a student in the Doctorate of Business program at Gardner-Webb.

Kacie Hamby is the assistant director of marketing and communications at Richmond Community College.