MAXTON — Police here are asking the public’s help in locating two stolen 3-month-old Dutch Shepherd police puppies.

The Maxton Police Department is offering a $200 reward for information that leads to the return of Achilles and Tiger or the arrest of the person responsible for the theft, Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said.

The puppies were stolen from the town’s Public Works facility on Maxton Pond Road on June 28, according to the police department.

“All information will remain confidential,” a department statement reads in part.

Anyone with information about the missing dogs should call the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667.