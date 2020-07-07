Monument targeted for relocation

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents tuned in to the virtual meeting with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on Monday night to voice their thoughts on the Confederate monument at the courthouse.

“In response to a nationwide movement, there has been a desire by many Americans, both black and white, to see the Confederate monuments which were located on public property be removed or relocated,” said Laurinburg Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans.

“The reason for this,” continued Evans, “as described by Gov. Cooper is, ‘monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way.’”

The monument was placed there after being moved from its original location.

“The statue was originally placed at the intersection of Church and Main streets,” said Evans. “It was later moved to the old courthouse and then to the current courthouse.

“This statue would have never been erected if blacks were included in the discussion,” continued Evans. “This monument, celebrating those who fought to continue a way of life that included the enslavement of blacks, was conceived of by whites, paid for by whites, built by whites and placed in the middle of town by whites.”

The Board of Commissioners have agreed to look into the possibility of moving the statue, but many questions remain.

“We heard from several citizens about the statue,” said Commissi0ner Tim Ivey. “In the end there is a lot of legal stuff that goes with attempting to move it, so those questions have to be answered first.”

The Board of Commissioners authorized the creation of a 15-person committee made up of people around the county with diverse views of what should happen with the monument.

“While the committee is being formed the county attorney will research the legal questions of ownership and the ability to move or alter monuments of remembrance on government property,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson.

Monuments have been removed in other areas for similar reasons.

“As times have changed, we no longer place monuments on public grounds that are offensive to a substantial segment of the population,” said Evans. “We recognize that public spaces are owned by all of us, not just one race.

“Whether one agrees that the Civil War and the Confederacy were primarily about the constitution of slavery or not, seems to be settled by most historians. With their verdict being overwhelmingly that the war was primarily about continuing the scourge of slavery,” continued Evans.

It is not clear who actually holds ownership of the statue, but the Board along with the committee that it creates will continue to look into the matter.

“There is not going to be a universally accepted solution, as this is going to be a highly emotional topic,” said Patterson. “The goal is to develop a solution that is best for the community as a whole.”

