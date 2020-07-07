Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into their motor vehicle and stole $250 cash, Air Force 1 shoes and Nike shoes valued at $225. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their residence and stole four TVs, four computers, a PlayStation, iPad, tablet, shoes and assorted jewelry totaling $7,500.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Corner Pantry reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons threw a cinder-block at the door, busting the window and causing $600 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had caused $300 damage to their vehicle by throwing a rock into the windshield.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Cameron Moraida, 19, of Azalea Drive was arrested Monday for assault on a female and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Chavis, 23, of Greensboro was arrested Monday for failure to appear out of Randolph County. He was given a $1,000 bond.