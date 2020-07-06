Train sparks several fires

LAURINBURG — A trail of fire was left through Scotland County and into Richmond County on Sunday evening by a CSX train passing through the area.

“We responded to the first fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday,” said Jordan McQueen, fire chief of the city of Laurinburg Fire Department. “The fires started on Rockyford Road by the railroad tracks and ended in Richmond County.

“Fires were also found on Elmore road in Laurinburg,” continued McQueen, “as well as Fieldcrest Road, Morgan Street, Old Wire Road, Marsh Road and Guinns Mill Road, all in Laurel Hill.”

As of Monday afternoon, it has not been determined what on the train started the fires.

“Along with Laurinburg Fire, North Carolina Forestry, Laurel Hill Fire Department and Gibson Fire Department also responded to the fire calls,” said McQueen. “We had nine trucks responding in total.

“Engineers Richard Bobbitt and J.T. Locklear responded with Engine 11 and Brush 1 from Laurinburg and volunteers from the other stations responded with Engine 41, Engine 301, Tanker 32, Tanker 62, Brush 6 and Brush 300,” added McQueen.

No damage to the train or other property was reported as of Monday.

North Carolina Forestry was not available for comment before press time and it is unknown if the incident remains under investigation.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]