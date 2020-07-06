Fed-Ex truck careens into a Wagram barbecue

restaurant, causing severe damage to the front

WAGRAM — A local business suffered severe damage after an accident early Saturday morning.

Boneyard Bar-B-Q Grill on Main Street is missing parts of its facade after a semi-truck veered off the road and struck the building around 3:22 a.m.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol report, the FedEx truck driven by Walter Powell of Huntersville was traveling south on U.S. 401. The truck veered off the road, hitting a parked van and utility trailer before colliding with the restaurant’s building and coming to rest inside the building after impact.

Powell received a traffic violation for reckless driving.

The Highway Patrol report includes a drawing that shows the van being pushed into the restaurant as well. The estimated damage to Boneyard Bar-B-Q Grill is $50,000.

Scotland EMS was on scene but there were no injuries reported.

Telephone calls to the Boneyard Bar-B-Q Grill went unanswered on Monday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.