Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a wallet with identification and $165. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lytch Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen their Nintendo Switch system valued at $200. There are two persons of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maxton reported to the police department on Friday that while at Laurinburg Presbyterian pieces of lawn care equipment valued at $800 were taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Huntington Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons stole $372 of power tools.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beech Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had caused $1,000 damage to their vehicle after it was struck by a bullet.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had used their information to open a USAA account.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that someone had used their debit card information at multiple locations totaling $800.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on Douglas Street Sunday. Two adults and one juvenile were inside the residence and one of the adults sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. They were treated and released from a local hospital.

Warrants

LAURINBURG — Warrants have been obtained for 22-year-old Quashawn Covington of Bennettsville, South Carolina, after he broke into a residence and assaulted a 22-year-old female. The victim sustained minor injuries. Covington is wanted for first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering in an attempt to terrorize and assault on a female. If anyone knows Covington’s whereabouts contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Cynthia Pasley, 49, of Circular Drive was arrested Thursday for driving while impaired. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lena McNatt, 42, of Lumberton was arrested Friday for failure to appear out of Cabarrus County

LAURINBURG — Drucilla White, 28, of Turnpike Road was arrested Saturday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and trespassing warrants. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 30, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Sunday for breaking and entering and domestic trespass. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Irby Blackwell, 42, of Aurora Street was arrested for assault on a female and communicating threats. He was given an $800 bond.