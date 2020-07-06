LAURINBURG – A water leak was reported Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the James Street and Cronly Street area, mainly located near the courthouse in downtown Laurinburg.

Residents within two blocks of this area are under a boil water advisory. Crews are working tirelessly to make the necessary repairs to get the water systems in this area restored as soon as possible. Once the issue is resolved, and are back online, please observe the following notice:

The Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored, consumers boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

This advisory issued by Stacey McQuage, Laurinburg Public Utilities.