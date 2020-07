WAGRAM — There were no injuries reported after a tractor-trailer hit a car, then veered off and crashed into a local eatery early Saturday morning.

According to information from WLNC radio, the accident destroyed the front part of the Boneyard BBQ & Grill on Main Street in Wagram.

There was no estimate on the damages inside the restaurant or to its contents.

The Laurinburg Exchange will update this story on Monday.