Silver Arts will be held virtually

LAURINBURG — The Senior Games may be canceled this year but one event is still going on — the Silver Arts competition.

The event will be held over three days — July 14-16 — but this year, to maintain social distancing, it will be held virtually.

“This gives the seniors something to do and look forward to right now,” said Wagram Recreation Center Supervisor Amanda Baker. “For the Silver Arts seniors can paint or craft and we know a lot of them do it as a hobby as well. We just want to keep everyone as safe as possible which is why we’re doing it virtually.”

Categories for the event include literacy, heritage, performing and visual including paintings, woodworking, crocheting, stained glass, photography, dance, poetry, short stories and more. Baker added it’s important for them to hold this virtual event to help the social needs of the seniors in the community.

“This will help combat some of the isolation that some of our seniors have been dealing with,” Baker said. “Which is why we wanted to continue to do this program.”

Those participating in the local level also have the opportunity to compete against others throughout the state later in the year if they qualify.

“First to third place at the local level will still be able to participate in the state finals,” Baker said. “That will take place later in the year and also be held virtually.”

Registration and art drop-off for the event will be on July 14 from 10 a.m. to noon then resume from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Scotland Place Senior Center. Registration is $5 and those who are submitting literary material can email the work or mail it to the Wagram Recreation Center.

Judging will take place on July 15 and Zoom calls will be held for anyone who will be doing a performance piece. Winners will be announced on July 16.

“This is the safest way possible for us to hold it and it allows for them to still take part in the Senior Games,” Baker said.

For information contact Amanda Baker at 910-369-0686 or [email protected] or Dorothy Tyson 910-280-6752.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].