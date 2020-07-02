Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Peden Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole jewelry, ear buds and cosmetics totaling $910. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Lanoca Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a cellphone charger valued at $5. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole $200 cash. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Angelo Bethea, 46, of Beech Street was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.