MAXTON — The Robeson County Health Department and Community Organized Relief Effort will hold a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing for the community starting Friday, July 24, and running through Saturday, July 25.

The event will be held at RB Dean/Townsend Middle School, located at 105 W. Carolina St. in Maxton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Those wanting to pre-register for an appointment may do so online at http//robesoncovidtesting.com or by calling 910-671-3220