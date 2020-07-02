HAPPY HAIRS

“Her sister has donated twice in the past, so Kayden asked about the organization and really liked the idea of being able to help kids with cancer. She was really excited to help.” — Edna Easterling, Kayden’s grandmother

LAURINBURG — Kayden Easterling, a 9-year-old Scotland County resident, showed that no matter your age or current situation, there is always a way to help others.

Easterling had her long hair cut off on Tuesday after deciding to donate it to Locks of Love.

“She had 12 inches of hair cut off,” said Edna Easterling, Kayden’s grandmother. “Her hair was so long and thick, I hated to cut it off because it was so beautiful — but Kayden wanted it done because it was so hot and all she could do with it was put it in a ponytail. She was just tired of dealing with it.

“She’s so happy with her hair now,” added Edna. “She says it feels so much better and lighter.”

Locks of Love is an organization that takes hair donations to make wigs for children with cancer and other medical conditions.

“Her sister has donated twice in the past,” said Edna. “So Kayden asked about the organization and really liked the idea of being able to help kids with cancer.

“She was really excited to help,” Edna continued.

Information on the Locks of Love program can be found online at locksoflove.org. The program requires the hair to be at least 10 inches in length.

