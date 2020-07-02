Scotland’s census response rate remains low

LAURINBURG — Some residents may believe that the 2020 U.S. Census has no importance and does not make a difference. Not the case, say local leaders.

“The census determines where more than $600 billion in federal funds are appropriated each year,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County.

“The more participation that Scotland County has the more federal funds will come for the school nutrition program, Title 1 and Title 2 for the schools; fire departments receive grants based on their census data, as well as hospitals that receive federal grant funds,” continued Robinson.

The local participation numbers are low, showing Scotland County coming in below the state and national average.

“As of June 30th, the self-response rate for Scotland County is 52.4% which is lower than the state average of 58.1%,” said Robinson. “Participation in the census is vital to a rural community.

The census bureau estimates for every person that does not participate, the community loses out on $1,650, so in 10 years that is $16,500 per person,” added Robinson.

The census data is used to track trends in population demographics and projected growth.

“This data is important to businesses because it helps with better decision-making regarding expansions, hiring, and investments,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “Also, real estate developers use the census data to plan for new homes or revitalize old neighborhoods.”

There are other options to fill out census data than sending it through the mail.

“If folks haven’t received their census cards they can go to www.my2020census.gov and fill out their information,” said Robinson. “Everybody counts.”

