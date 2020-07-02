Bumgarner gives out 50 American flags for the holiday

LAURINBURG — As Independence Day weekend begins many will be celebrating by hanging and flying the American flag. But this year, one local business decided to celebrate by offering free flags to the community.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium on East Church Street began on Tuesday giving 50 of the 3×5 flags out to the community.

“We were working with one of our insurance companies on just trying to get people in the door and let them meet us,” said Laurinburg Office Manager and Co-Owner Melanie Bumgarner. “We wanted to pause at the Fourth of July and recognize the importance of the American flag and offer it to the community.”

Bumgarner said Thursday that, so far, it has been a success with both the Laurinburg location and the Troy location, which was also participating. At that time, she said they only have a few flags left.

”We’ve had a lot of phone calls about it,” Bumgarner said. “Everyone has been very thankful and gracious that we’ve been giving them out.”

She added that it was also important for her and her husband Sherrill to do something, especially with everything that is going on in the country.

“My husband is a big supporter of veterans and honoring our military,” Bumgarner said. “We want to share with our community and for them to have the flag and the freedom that we are all able to enjoy.”

Reach Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium at 910-276-2200.

