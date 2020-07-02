RCC announces spring semester honor students

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the Spring 2020 semester.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

The Scotland County students are:

President’s List

Aaron Chavis, Sydney Faulk, Brandyn Crumbley, Noah Coe, Ashley Terry, Sherah Powell, Nicholas Chance, Kaitlyn Dutch, McKenna Griffin, Sara Jorgensen, Malia Locklear, Mia Mackie, Alana Marshall, Te’aja McCoy, Jessica Nguyen, Norieliz Rodriguez, Andrew Sutherland, Jenna Warr, Brennan Williams, Madison Williams, Laurissa Odom, Shannon Bailey, Brittany McArthur, Jonathan Mims, Emily Mintz, Lawanda Cooper, Kiah Brown, Chloe Strickland, Richard Dial, Douglas Ferrell, Skylar Thomas, Kristen Jacobs, Cathryn McFayden, Rebecca Simmons, Whitney Sewell, Heather Smith, Christian Martin, William Futrell, William Holfert, Stephen Sessoms, Michael Deese, Kimani Spruill, Jazmen Haney, Reagan Skipper and Samuel Miles.

Dean’s List

Hope Blue, David Pittman, Elda Sagastume, Linda Sagastume, Jordan McQueen, Miyan Millard, Kemba Roy-Dennis, Dominique McLean, Antoinette Trice, Tara Sears, Catherine Munley, Erin Reaves, Christina Munley, Brianna Brigman, Haleigh Cooper, Jamyha Mackie-Mcgirt, Anna Osborne and Cidneigh Wooten.