Flea market to host grand opening Saturday

EAST LAURINBURG — The East Laurinburg Flea Market will hold a grand opening Saturday, and Scotland County residents are invited to participate.

“We have been open for a month or so now,” said Earl Tyndall, owner of the market. ”We just haven’t had an official grand opening. The ceremony will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Flea Market is located at 17360 Andrew Jackson Highway.

During the opening, there will be hot dogs for sale.

“We are selling two hot dogs with a bag of chips and a drink for just $3,” said Tyndall.

The Flea Market is open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We have several vendors,” said Tyndall. “They sell a little bit of any and everything out here.

“We still have vendor booths with tops available. The cost of using a booth is $5 per table or two for $8. If anyone is interested in setting up a booth, they can just come on out Saturday Morning. If I am not there. They can go ahead and set up, I can collect when I get there,” continued Tyndall. “The cost covers the entire time the flea market is open for the day.”

For information, Tyndall can be reached at 1-910-542-1164.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]