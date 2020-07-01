Arrest

LAURINBURG — James Arthur, 36, of Rockingham was arrested April 27 for larceny. His bond amount is unknown.

LAURINBURG — Johnathan Honeycutt, 33, of Rockingham was arrested on April 27 for felony habitual larceny. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kenneth McNeil, 49, of Wagram was arrested May 1 for fleeing to elude arrest and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Daquen Braddy, 36, of Laurinburg was arrested May 1 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver MDA/MDMA and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $50,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kesha Purvis, 45, of Laurel Hill was arrested Monday for a misdemeanor larceny warrant. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Robert Miner, 39, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Daphne Brown, 24, of Carver Street was arrested for injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny warrants. She was released on an unknown bond.

LAURINBURG —Sayeticionah Graham-McLean, 22, of Marcellus Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $100 bond.