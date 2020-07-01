LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 10 inspections of area food service locations during the month of June.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— June 2: Sneads Grove Convenience Store, Laurel Hill, 97.0

— June 4: Southern Way Catering, Gibson, 96.0

— June 6: Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, Laurinburg, 94.0

— June 12: Little Fuji Grill, Laurinburg, 96.0

— June 12: O’shea’s on Main with GG’s, Laurinburg, 97.5

— June 12: The Boneyard Grill, Wagram, 93.0

— June 15: County Line, Maxton, 94.5

— June 19: Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli No. 1, Laurinburg, 97.0

— June 22: Nic’s Pic Kwik No.13, Laurel Hill, 96.0

— June 24: Nic’s Pic Deli No.3, Wagram, 95.0