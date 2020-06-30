Independence Day holiday closings

Fourth of July might not be falling on a weekday, but some area businesses, as well as city and county offices will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday.

— Scotland County offices will be closed on Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement, medical and a few others will be on hand.

— All courts will be closed on Friday.

— City of Laurinburg offices will be closed on Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.

— The U.S. Post Office will be open Friday but closed on Saturday and there will be no home delivery.

— The Scotland County Memorial Library will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Friday.

All offices are expected to reopen on Monday.