Partners in Ministry’s goalis to sew 1,000 masks

LAURINBURG — Since May, Partners in Ministry has been working on a mask ministry with a goal of creating 1,000 masks to be able to give to its students when they come to attend the summer camp slated for next week.

Throughout multiple rooms in the school building lately have been the sounds of sewing machines as everyone from mentors to staff work to sew cloth masks. Around 20 people are helping sew the masks and PIM has brought in four seamstresses to teach everyone how to sew and give advice as they make the masks for the students.

“One great thing about it is that we’ve all had to learn how to sew,” said Yulla Hines, SYSTEM curriculum coordinator. “Especially, the young people our mentors didn’t know how to sew and we had a leader in each room. Now there’s so many people sewing who did not know how to do it before.”

Several even brought their own machines from home despite not knowing how exactly to use it to sew the masks, one of which was Kelsie Lopes who is part of the WIOA program.

“I used to sew with my grandma when I was a kid and she gave me a machine,” Lopes said. “I hadn’t used it in a while and when I got here Ms. Edith taught me how to sew so I’m glad.”

Since beginning around May 13, almost 900 masks have been sewn by PIM to give out when students come to the summer camp.

“Most of them are going to go to our students when they return to summer camp next week,” Hines said. “We have to take care of our students first then we’ll see what we’ll do with the remainder of the masks … we know the kids are going to need them. We don’t know if they’ve been wearing them this summer since we haven’t seen them.

We’ve gone out and dropped off goodie bags and love buckets but for them to come back into this environment they’re going to have to be safe and we’re going to be talking a lot about the three Ws and following the protocol. It’s going to be important that we provide that for our children in case they are unable to bring those from home. We’re looking to protect them and the staff here.”

PIM also offers a food bank, which has continued through COVID-19, along with a variety of other ministries and after-school programs for students.

