Local Dems to give away hot dogs, masks

LAURINBURG — It’s been an unusual year and has lead the Scotland County Democratic Party to some new unusual ways to get information out to voters, such as the upcoming free hot dog and mask giveaway happening on Saturday.

The event will be held at the American Legion Post 50 building at 311 Yadkin Ave. in Laurinburg from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“We want to be involved in the community, but we also want to make sure our community is staying healthy,” said Chairman Walter Jackson. “So we thought … why not on July 4, which is our nation’s birthday, to hold a free hot dog meal drive-through where some of our local candidates can be in attendance to give more information about the upcoming election.”

Jackson added that Rep. Garland Pierce, along with several county commissioner candidates, will be out helping pass out the meals through the afternoon.

“Right now we have around 400 masks and are prepared to give away around 300 hot dog meals,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to make it a great day and to get people informed and thinking about the democratic process when they leave.”

The masks that are being provided are disposable. The event was paid for through the Purcell Yongue Party Banquet held in the fall.

“We are extremely thankful for the community’s support of our initiatives,” Jackson said. “We were able to honor Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston and Judge B. Craig Ellis. Without their support for that event, we wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

Jackson added that the party is hoping to get more masks via the governor’s office and, if so, they will be available at the Scotland County Democratic Party Headquarters. But for now, the party is focusing on the free lunch on Saturday.

“We want to be able to provide information to the public about the election,” Jackson said. “But we also want to embrace the community and help keep everyone safe from COVID-19.”

