John Blue Cotton Festival for 2020 is canceled

LAURINBURG — For only the third time in its 37-year history, the John Blue Cotton Festival has been canceled.

Organizers of the annual event met Monday and made the decision not to hold the festival because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was a very big decision,” said Tish Patterson, co-chair of the events board of directors. “It’s our biggest fundraiser for the upkeep of the house, so we really hated to make this decision to cancel it — we held off as long as we could.”

The festival was scheduled to take place on Oct. 10 at the John Blue House and its surrounding grounds, which are located at the Rural Heritage Center on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

“We really didn’t have any other options to consider because the vendors are already obligated at other times,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the first two cancellations of the festival were because of Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.

Now that the festival has been canceled, she added that the John Blue Cotton Festival board plans to focus on making arrangements to get the train on the property up and running in time for the 2021 festival.

The next John Blue Cotton Festival is scheduled to take place in October 2021. It is one of Scotland County’s two largest festivals, along with the Scotland County Highland Games, which has also been canceled this year.

