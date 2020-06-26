Break-in

MAXTON — K&W Welding on Airport Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 26 that unknown persons stole welding copper cable and chain binders.

WAGRAM — A resident of West Lake Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 28, that someone had broken into their Honda Civic stealing a Louis Vuitton handbag along with tennis shoes, Adderall medication, gate key and miscellaneous items totaling $366.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnhill Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 7 that unknown persons stole their PlayStation 4 and TV totaling $949.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Fifth Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 7 someone stole four TVs and jewelry totaling $3,135

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cindy Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 12 that unknown persons broke into the residence causing $200 to a door frame. Nothing else was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Farmwood Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone a 770 rife, 243 rifle, 30.06 rifle, 870 pump shotgun, a 410 shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, a 9mm pistol, an Acer computer hardware, a desktop computer and a safe totaling $2,530.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Gillis Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole an assortment of clothes, tools and personal documents totaling $150.

LAURINBURG — Rainbow 66 reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into the warehouse on West Boulevard. The warehouse was ransacked and it appeared they had tried to steal electronics but nothing was reported to be missing.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to East Vance Street on Friday in reference to a security alarm. Officers found a door open with $200 damage done to it but nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office reported that on May 31 a Honda Foreman four-wheeler valued at $4,000 from the Outback ATV Park on McGirts Bridge Road.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office reported that on May 31 a Honda Rubicon four-wheeler valued at $4,000 from the Outback ATV Park on McGirts Bridge Road.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office reported that on May 31 a Honda Rubicon four-wheeler valued at $3,000 from the Outback ATV Park on McGirts Bridge Road.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Sneads Grove Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 15 that someone had stolen their utility trailer valued at $500.

MARSTON — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen a large shop fan valued at $600.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Crawford Lake Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone stole his utility trailer valued at $6,000.

MAXTON — A resident of Benton Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons stole a pink sapphire and burgundy fragrance case totaling $60.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone had stolen assorted jewelry, a Samsung Galaxy 5 and a gold coin in an appraiser sleeve totaling $3,350.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Crandall Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen a Taurus 9mm from his vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Scotsdale Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had used a blunt object to break the glass of her storm door causing $200 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — James Quick, 35, of Hamlet was arrested Thursday for failure to appear out of Moore County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronald Adams Jr., 47, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Thursday for larceny, trespassing and resist, delay and obstruct. He was given a $3,500.

LAURINBURG — May Sanderson, 29, of Palomino Lane was arrested for assault and battery failure to appear warrants. She was given a $5,000 bond.