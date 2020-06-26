Re-entry programgets a new board

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Re-entry Program, administered by the Department of Social Services, has established a new Executive Council for the upcoming fiscal year, starting July 1.

The board will include Linda Ross, Christopher Mitchell, Demetrius Rainer, Dorothy Tyson, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Edds, Sheriff Ralph Kersey, James McLean and Melanie Hunt.

There were exactly 150 individuals who cast ballots and more than 370 votes were collected and certified. The members will serve for two years while offering technical assistance in delivering services and help create and establish policy for the local program.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all Council meetings are currently being held virtually.

Since January, the local Re-entry Council has served more than 100 individuals, delivering more than 200 support services of housing, clothing, employment assistance, documentation and other services.

For information on how to get involved or make a referral, visit the website at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/765/Reentry-Program or email Community Coordinator Rob Macy at [email protected]