Second death in county from coronavirus is reported

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System has seen two new deaths because of COVID-19 over the past few days, bringing the total to six overall within the system — one of the recent deaths was a Scotland County resident.

“Currently, Scotland County COVID-19 has 129 total cases,” said Kristen Patterson, MHA health director at Scotland County Health Department. “Nineteen of these cases are still active.

“At this time,” continued Patterson, “we have two deaths due to the virus.

“The second Scotland county death did occur within our hospital,” said Cheryl Davis, senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Scotland Memorial Hospital. “We send our sympathies to the patient’s family during this time.”

There is still a need for concern as the hospital continues to see cases.

“We continue to see COVID patients daily, but I am pleased to announce that it appears the rate is declining this week and we anticipate it to decline going into July,” said Davis. “We encourage everyone to continue safe practices such as wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing.”

The other good news is there are cases where patients are recovering.

“There have been 110 cases of recovery so far,” said Patterson.

