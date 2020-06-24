Boy Scout trailer is located

LAURINBURG — A trailer belonging to Boy Scout Troop 447 has been found, but everything inside remains missing.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, the 2003 Pace Double-Axle enclosed trailer was found in Maxton off of N.C. Hwy. 130. The camping gear that was being stored inside trailer was nowhere to be found, however.

The troop’s trailer was reported missing from First United Methodist Church on Church Street Monday, having last been secured on Saturday evening.

Monday was meant to be the first day of the troop’s modified COVID-19 summer camp. A $2,500 reward had been put together by community members in hopes of finding the trailer and the person who stole it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

