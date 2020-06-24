Juvenile found to be responsible in shooting

LAURINBURG — A 16-year-old is facing juvenile petitions after shooting into an occupied vehicle on Tuesday. The teenager was not identified because of age.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, officers responded to the area of Maple and Chestnut streets in reference to the shooting.

The 16-year-old had fired into a vehicle with a 37-year-old victim inside and damaged two other parked vehicles as well. There were no reported injuries.

The juvenile petitions are for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a handgun by a minor and injury to personal property.