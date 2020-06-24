Restaurant hosts grand opening

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents now have a new restaurant option that offers a taste of the Middle East.

Adam’s Yummy Foods opened its doors for a grand opening on Wednesday morning and free plates of chicken and rice were given out to those who attended.

The line was already out the door when the business opened at 10 a.m. and the aroma of food cooking could be smelled from the parking lot.

“We are giving out free plates of chicken and rice today from 10 a.m. until noon,” said the owner, Arafat Alsaidi. “We thought it would be a good way to let people know about us and to help out after everyone has been dealing with COVID-19.”

On the daily menu are various items from chicken or lamb with rice, Greek gyros and even Philly cheesesteak.

“We want to be able to offer a different experience,” said Alsaidi. “It’s a taste of the Middle East. Our chicken and meats are fresh every day.

The new restaurant is located near Big Lots in the Holly Square Shopping Center. The phone number is 910-703-0123.

The hours will be 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.

