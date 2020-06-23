Boy Scout trailer stolen

LAURINBURG — Police and community members here are on the lookout for a Boy Scout Troop trailer that was reported stolen sometime over the weekend.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, the 2003 Pace Double-Axle enclosed trailer was stolen from First United Methodist Church on Church Street sometime between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

The trailer had 447 BSA First United Methodist Church, Laurinburg, NC, painted on the sides and was loaded with camping gear for the local troop.

According to a Facebook post from Candy Rogers Houg, Monday was the first day of the modified COVID-19 summer camp and now the Scouts are without much of their equipment.

John Martin of Laurinburg told The Exchange that a $2,500 reward was put together by community members for anyone that has information that would lead to finding the trailer or an arrest in the case.

“It’s very sad when you steal from a church and take away the camping gear from the Boy Scouts,” Martin said in a post that included a photo of the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].