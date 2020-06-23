County’s permit process to change

Laurinburg — Beginning July 1, the county’s permitting process for home inspections and environmental health will see some changes.

“The first change will be in the environmental health permitting process,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County. “Instead of going to the health department to apply for permits for all environmental health services (tattoo, well, septic, pool, food, or lodging) needs to go to the Building Inspections Department located at 517 Peden St.

“By doing this, it allows folks to apply for all permits at the building inspections department,” added Robinson.

The other changes are for event organizers.

“Event organizers will have to fill out a temporary event coordinator’s application,” said Robinson. “This application must be done prior to the event and prior to vendors applying for their permits.”

He added that all event organizers will have to submit a temporary event coordinator’s application no later than 15 days prior to the event taking place.

These permits will also be applied for at the Building Inspections Department. Starting July 1, all applications will be on the Building Inspections Department website.

“If anyone has any questions,” Robinson said, “please contact the Scotland County Building Inspections Department at 910-277-2415.

