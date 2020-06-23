DSS brings elder abuse awareness to residents

LAURINBURG — Each year, the month of June is observed as Elder Abuse Awareness Month to proclaim that every vulnerable adult deserves to live safely and with dignity.

“Vulnerable adults of all social, economic, racial and ethnic backgrounds may be targets of abuse, neglect, or exploitation,” said Kimberly R. McRae, social work supervisor at Scotland County DSS. “Many cases of abuse go unreported.

“Approximately one in 10 adults over the age of 60 have experienced some type of elder abuse,” continued McRae. “Abuse of the elderly by caregivers, family members, financial advisers and other heartless perpetrators is a widespread problem that is even more distressing because it is often invisible.”

She said it is not possible for all cases of elder abuse to be known.

“Signs of elder abuse may be missed by professionals working with older adults because of a lack of awareness and a lack of adequate training on detecting abuse,” said McRae. The elderly adult may be reluctant or hesitant to report abuse themselves because of fear of retaliation, lack of physical or cognitive ability to report or because they do not want to get their abuser in trouble.”

According to a press release, in 2019 Scotland County Department of Social Services received a total of 29 screened Adult Protective Services referrals.

“In this fiscal year of 2020, the agency has screened 24 APS referrals and has noticed an increase in reports since the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McRae. “We would like to request that all Scotland County residents and organizations unify and work together to raise awareness and help prevent abuse, neglect and exploitation.

“Thank you for your partnership in assisting with protecting all vulnerable adults,” added McRae.

Every June the Department of Social Services sets aside a day to recognize elder abuse.

“Unfortunately this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McRae, “we will not be able to have a public event, we will just have to bring awareness in other ways.”

